/'It's not fair...,' Bumrah reveals reason behind not becoming India's Test captain

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has finally corroborated the reason behind not becoming India's Test captain and it is, as suspected, workload management. Shubman Gill was appointed India's new Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format earlier last month. Gill is all set to lead India in upcoming five-Test series against England which starts June 20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could have taken more time to announce the new captain, but along with Rohit, Kohli - a former skipper, had also announced his retirement - leaving them no option but choose a new name with Bumrah unavailable.

Also Read - Most attacking Test team? How have England fared since adopting Bazball in June 2022

"There's no fancy stories to it [captaincy]," Bumrah told former India player Dinesh Karthik in an interview on UK-based Sky Sports news outlet.

"There is no controversy or there's no headlining statements that I was sacked or I was not looked after. Before Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) retired during the IPL, I had spoken to BCCI that I have discussed about my workloads going forward in a five Test-match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads.

"I did speak to him and then we came to a conclusion that I have to be a little more smart. I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give [it my] all Test matches coming a five Test-match series. So then, yes, the BCCI was looking at me at leadership. But then I had to say no. It's not fair for the team as well that in a five Test-match series, someone is leading in three matches and someone else in two matches. It's not fair on the team and I always wanted to put the team first," he added.

Bumrah had suffered a back injury during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year which forced him to sit out India's Champions Trophy campaign as well as early part of IPL 2025.

As for the series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has already confirmed that Bumrah won't play all five Tests but only three depending on the requirement of the team.