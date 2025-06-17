/Most attacking Test team? How have England fared since adopting Bazball in June 2022

Ever since Brendon McCullum became the head coach and Ben Stokes took up Test captaincy, England's fortunes have turned around in red-ball cricket. They have not only stopped taking any prisoners but attack on all fronts to make the other teams crumble. Occasionally, their approach has backfired, but overall 'Bazball - a term coined after McCullum's nickname Baz' has been at least entertaining if not entirely successful for the Three Lions.

England have played 36 Tests with Bazball philosophy and have managed to win 23 of them to go with 12 losses and just one draw - showing their intent to get results at all costs. Talking more about intent, Stokes's men have professed playing attacking cricket at all cost - is England really the most attacking team since inception of Bazball?

In all 36 Tests played with Bazball approach since June 2022, England have the highest scoring rate among all Test teams. They managed a run rate of 4.63 per over against the second best of 3.59 by Australia (32 Tests) and 3.57 by India (27 Tests).

England also have the highest per wicket average in the same period as they managed 36.12 runs for each wicket, ahead of Australia's 34.21 runs per wicket and Sri Lanka's 33.37 runs per wicket.

England also have the highest innings score in this period - 823/7 against Pakistan in October 2024 at a run rate of 5.48. The second highest is 704/3 by Sri Lanka but against Ireland.

Stokes's team also have the least lowest score of 112 among all Test playing nations in this period and the only top team (among India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa) to register the lowest score of above 100.

Coming to the win-loss ratio, England managed 1.916 during since they adopted Bazball - second only to Australia's 2.500.

Clearly, England are dangerous and attacking with Bazball but have not been able to feature in a single World Test Championship (WTC) Final in the three cycles.

Stokes would be hopeful of improving their WTC Final record from 0 to 1 in the upcoming cycle which begins June 20 when they take on a new-look India in the first of five Tests at Leeds.