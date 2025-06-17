/Unlucky Nepal play three Super Overs and still lose to Netherlands

The Netherlands and Nepal made history on Monday (Jun 16) during the Scotland T20I tri-series in Glasgow. The Dutch team won after a thrilling match that went to a Super Over not once, not twice but three times, something that had never happened before in any men’s T20 or 50-over game.

Nepal, chasing 153, needed 16 runs from the final over. Nandan Yadav kept their hopes alive by scoring 12 runs off the last four balls, taking the match into the first Super Over.

1st Super Over

The first Super Over was full of action. Nepal’s Kushal Bhurtel smashed two sixes and a four, scoring 19 runs against Daniel Doram, who had earlier bowled very well, taking three wickets for just 14 runs. The Netherlands replied strongly as Michael Levitt hit a six off the first ball and Max O’Dowd added a six and a four at the end to level the score and force a second Super Over.

2nd Super Over

In the second Super Over, Lalit Rajbanshi was hit for two sixes in his first three balls, but managed to limit the Netherlands to 17 runs. Nepal started well in their chase, Rohit Paudel hit a six on the first ball and Dipendra Airee added a four, leaving them needing seven runs off the last ball. Airee then hit a huge six, taking the game to a third Super Over.

Third Super Over

Finally, in the third Super Over, off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet stepped up. He took two quick wickets, removing Paudel and debutant Rupesh Singh, leaving Nepal at 0 for 2. The Netherlands needed just one run to win, and Levitt sealed the victory by hitting a six off Sandeep Lamichhane over long-on.