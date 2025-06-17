/Israel-Iran war: Iranian strikes hit Israel's intelligence agency Mossad HQ as war escalates - WATCH

Israel-Iran war: Iranian strikes hit Israel's intelligence service Mossad HQ amid war escalation

Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad headquarters has been hit following Iranian strikes, Iranian state media reported.

This comes as the war between the two countries escalate, which led to the death of more than 200 people in Iran and over a dozen Israelis.

According to Press TV, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they struck a centre of Mossad on Tuesday amid the ongoing war.

The Israeli military attempted to downplay the strikes by highlighting damage to a nearby bus parking lot. But, according to reports, the missiles hit targeted strategic sites, including Aman logistics facility and Mossad headquarters in Herzliya.

Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces also warned Israel of a new wave of "fierce attacks" with "new and advanced weapons" that will intensify in the coming hours.

The Israel Defence Forces on Tuesday said that Iran has launched 30 missiles today, with some breaching defences.

"We will relentlessly pursue our enemies through advanced intelligence capabilities, exploiting emerging opportunities, air superiority, and complex operational planning," it said.

While Israel claimed that is had killed top Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in overnight airstrike.

This came just days after Shadmani was appointed to the post after the assassination of the predecessor by Israel.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump is looking for a "real end" to Israel Iran conflict and is not working on an Iran-Israel ceasefire.

I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire.

The president said he was looking for “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire,” adding that he wanted a “complete give-up” by Iran.

Moreover, in a Truth Social post, he also said that he had not reached out to Iran for peace talks in any “way, shape, or form”, adding that the country “should have taken the deal that was on the table”.