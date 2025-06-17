Several international flights operated by Air India were cancelled on Tuesday (June 17), following increased checks and airspace restrictions in the aftermath of a fatal aircraft crash in Ahmedabad. The cancellations primarily affected the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes.

This comes just days after a London-bound Air India Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June. The crash claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and crew onboard.

List of cancelled Air India flights

The affected flights included services to key international hubs such as Dubai, Paris, Vienna, and San Francisco. The cancelled flights were:

• AI915: Delhi to Dubai (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI153: Delhi to Vienna (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI143: Delhi to Paris (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI159: Ahmedabad to London (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI170: London to Amritsar (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI133: Bengaluru to London (B787-8 Dreamliner)

• AI179: Mumbai to San Francisco (B777)

Air India confirmed that its Ahmedabad to Gatwick flight had been cancelled due to “airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks.” The airline denied rumours of a technical fault.

In a statement, the airline said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination.” Passengers were provided with hotel stays and offered full refunds or the option of complimentary rescheduling.

Air India’s Delhi to Paris service (AI143) was also grounded after pre-flight checks flagged an issue. The airline stated this was being addressed, adding that the cancellation was linked to night-time operation limits at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A spokesperson said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest.” As a result, the return leg of this route – AI142 from Paris to Delhi on 17 June – has also been cancelled.

San Francisco–Mumbai flight diverted and grounded in Kolkata

Air India’s San Francisco to Mumbai flight, which had been rerouted due to airspace closures, was grounded in Kolkata following a technical inspection.

The Boeing 777-200 LR landed in Kolkata around 12:45 am as scheduled, but failed to continue onward to Mumbai. The flight, AI180, was taking a detour via Kolkata due to the closure of Pakistani airspace. A technical issue was suspected during a post-landing inspection, forcing the aircraft to remain grounded.

All 228 people onboard – including 211 passengers and crew – were safely deplaned. The airline arranged hotel accommodation for some travellers, but the delay led to frustration and confusion at the airport.