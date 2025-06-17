/Did Israel destroy Iran’s F14 jets and lose an F35 in return? Tel Aviv, Tehran trade claims of downed warplanes

Tensions between Iran and Israel reached new heights on Monday as both sides exchanged fresh fire and made dramatic claims of downed aircraft and destroyed bases, raising concerns of further escalation in the Middle East.

Israeli Air Force claims strike on Tehran base

The Israeli Air Force said it had destroyed two F14 fighter jets stationed at a martial base in Tehran. According to a post on X by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the jets were being prepared to intercept Israeli aircraft operating in Iranian airspace.

“Moments ago, an Israeli Air Force plane flying over Tehran’s skies targeted two F14 fighter jets at a martial base in Tehran. These fighter jets were deployed to intercept Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in Iranian airspace,” the post read.

Iran says Israeli F35 fighter jet shot down

Meanwhile, Iranian state media claimed that an Israeli F35 fighter jet was shot down near Tabriz. This is not the first time Iran has made such claims. Previous reports by Iranian outlets alleged that three Israeli F35 jets had been downed, with one pilot reportedly killed and two others captured.

However, Israel denied the claim outright. IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on social media, “Fake Iranian media. This news being spread by Iranian media is completely baseless.”

As of now, there has been no independent verification of the Iranian claims, and no visual evidence has been released to support them.

Fighting intensifies amid nuclear site strikes

These new claims come after an Israeli airstrike on 13 June that reportedly hit multiple nuclear and military sites inside Iran, killing four senior commanders, including Major Generals Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged strikes for four consecutive days, with each round seemingly more aggressive than the last.

Iranian state TV hit during live broadcast

In a high-profile attack, Israel bombed Iran’s state-run television headquarters while it was live on air. A female anchor was seen fleeing the studio as the blast disrupted the programme. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz defended the strike, saying the target was “the propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority of the Iranian regime.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the action as a “war crime”. Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called on the UN Security Council to intervene. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would “pummel” Israel until it halted its attacks, and hinted that former US President Donald Trump could end the violence “with one phone call”.

“That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy,” Araghchi said.