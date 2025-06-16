/'Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York': Netanyahu says US must back Israel or face Iran’s wrath next

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the United States to continue supporting Israel in its offensive against Iran, warning that Tehran poses a direct threat to America as well.

‘America should stand with the good’, says Israeli PM

In an interview, Netanyahu argued that eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme is not only vital for Israel’s safety but also crucial for global security.

“Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York. Look, I understand ‘America First’. I don’t understand ‘America Dead’,” Netanyahu said. “That’s what these people want. They chant ‘Death to America.’ So we’re doing something that is in the service of mankind, of humanity, and it’s a battle of good against evil. America does, should, and does stand with the good. That’s what President Trump is doing, and I deeply appreciate his support,” he added.

Netanyahu rejects Iran’s peace overtures as ‘fake talks’

Netanyahu dismissed recent reports that Tehran has sent messages expressing willingness to resume nuclear negotiations. He referred to them as deceptive moves aimed at buying time.

“I’m not surprised. I mean, they want to continue to have these fake talks in which they lie, they cheat, they string the US along. And, you know, we have very solid intel on that,” he said.

He claimed Iran’s true aim is to continue building nuclear weapons and expanding its ballistic missile stockpile. “They want to continue to create the two existential threats against Israel while they’re talking. That’s not going to happen,” he said.

Netanyahu hits back at critics in the US

The Israeli leader also responded to critics within the US who argue that America should stay out of the conflict. Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recently wrote that “The United States should not at any level participate in a war with Iran. No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground.”

Netanyahu strongly disagreed saying, “We’re not just fighting our enemy. We’re fighting your enemy. For God’s sake, they chant, ‘Death to Israel, death to America.’ We’re simply on their way. And this could reach America soon.”

Reiterating his appreciation for American support, Netanyahu said, “We’re taking the action. America is supporting us in defense. Deeply, deeply appreciated. But this is a threat to the entire world.”

He continued, “It’s a threat to Israel; as I said — to our Arab neighbours; to Europe; to America. They chant ‘Death to America.’ It’s — ‘This is not your business’? This is not myopia. This is utter blindness.”

He added, “Sometimes you have to take a stand against evil. And that’s what the American people instinctively understand. Most of them, I have to say. And that’s what President Trump understands. We cannot let that happen.”