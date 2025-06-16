/Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu says KILLING Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei would end war, not escalate it

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that striking Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would bring an end to the ongoing conflict, not worsen it.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Netanyahu dismissed concerns that targeting Iran’s top leadership would intensify the situation.

“It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict,” he said, referring to reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected such a proposal for fear of escalation.

Netanyahu accused the Iranian regime of fuelling decades of unrest in the Middle East. “We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorises everyone in the Middle East… What Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression.”

He added, “We can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

‘Doing what we need to do,’ says Netanyahu

When asked directly if Israel would target Ayatollah Khamenei, Netanyahu replied, “I’m not going to get into the details, but we’ve targeted their top nuclear scientists. It’s basically Hitler’s nuclear team.”

Iran vows historic missile attack as fighting escalates

The comments came as Israel and Iran entered their fourth day of deadly exchanges. On Monday, Iran launched another volley of missiles towards northern Israel, prompting air raid sirens across the region.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Iranian state media warned that the country was preparing for “the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil.”