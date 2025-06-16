/Israel-Iran war: Air raid sirens blare in Israel after Iran threatens 'LARGEST missile attack in history'

Israel and Iran have continued exchanging deadly strikes for the fourth consecutive day, raising fears of a prolonged and wider conflict in the Middle East.

Iran warns of historic missile assault on Israeli territory

On Monday, the Israeli military reported that Iran launched another round of missiles towards northern Israel, triggering air raid sirens across the region.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Shortly after the latest attacks, Iranian state media reported that Tehran is preparing for “the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil.”

Israel hits Iran’s state TV headquarters

Earlier the same day, the Israeli Air Force bombed the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, in Tehran. The strike took place during a live programme, interrupting the broadcast and forcing the presenter to flee the studio.

The attack came after Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Iran’s “propaganda and incitement mouthpiece” would be made to disappear.

Katz also issued a direct warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring that Israel would “strike everywhere” against Iran’s leadership.

Netanyahu claims Israeli air dominance over Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Israeli Air Force “controls the skies over Tehran” and that the military campaign is “on the way” to eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

Netanyahu also stressed that Israel is focusing its attacks on government-linked targets, while accusing Iran of deliberately targeting Israeli civilians.