/WATCH | Iran state TV goes dark, anchor flees after Israeli strike hits during live broadcast; 'great Iran will not be silenced' says IRIB

Iranian state TV briefly went off-air on Monday after an Israeli airstrike struck the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building in Tehran, cutting short a live programme.

Anchor flees live broadcast as explosion hits

The incident occurred during a live broadcast, where a presenter was seen criticising Israel just moments before the studio was rocked by an explosion. Iranian media later shared footage showing the anchor abandoning the broadcast mid-air.

The Israeli strike hit the IRIB building in the Iranian capital, disrupting programming for a few minutes before transmission resumed.

Iran state TV resumes after brief interruption

State TV later announced that its programmes were “resuming live without any interruptions”, with a news ticker calling the attack a “brutal violation” by Israel.

Another on-screen message said Israel was attempting to “silence the voice of truth”, while IRIB senior official Hassan Abedini told AFP, “The regime (Israel) was unaware of the fact that the voice of the Islamic revolution and the great Iran will not be silenced with a military operation.”

Israel vows to silence Iranian state media

The strike followed comments from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who had earlier said that Iran’s state-run media outlets were “about to disappear”. He referred to evacuation orders issued for parts of Tehran’s District 3, where the IRIB building is located.

“The Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear,” Katz said.

The escalation follows a major Israeli operation that targeted 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities. The strikes killed several nuclear scientists and top Iranian military officials, prompting a series of retaliatory attacks between the two nations.