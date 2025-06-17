/'Mass murderer, dictator, b***ard': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir heckled by protesters in US - WATCH

Pakistan's Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, who is currently in the US on an official visit, was slammed by a group of protesters who called him a "mass murderer" and a "dictator".

In a viral video, the protesters were seen heckling Munir, as he arrived at a hotel in Washington.

Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistani diaspora in the US gathered near the hotel to protest and call for the restoration of what they described as "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.

"Asim Munir, you are a coward", “shame on you, mass murderer" and “shame on you, dictator", people were seen chanting these slogans as his car arrived at the hotel.

The authorities tried to stop them from entering the premises.

A man, showing a screen with the slogan "mass murderer", said, "We are here to welcome Asim Munir. This is Washington's Four Seasons hotel. This is telling him what he has done to Pakistan."

"People are here to hunt you", he said in the video. However, the video cannot be verified.

"Shame, shame on you. Free Pakistan. Civilian supremacy in Pakistan. Shame on you, b*****d," the man added.

In another video, a mobile electronic billboard can also be seen parked near the building, with slogans on it of, "Asim Munir, mass murderer" and “democracy dies when guns speak.”

Munir's US visit

Munir arrived in the US on Sunday for a five-day visit, aimed at strengthening military and strategic ties with the US.

Asim Munir was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, days after the Pakistan military suffered huge losses in its conflict with India after Operation Sindoor.