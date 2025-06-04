'When I removed him as DG ISI…': Imran Khan's explosive allegations on Asim Munir over incarceration of his first wife Bushra Bibi

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has said that when Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir was removed from his post of DG ISI, he sought revenge from Bushra Bibi, Khan's first wife.

In a post on X, Khan said that Munir's "vindictive nature" was behind Bushra Bibi's "unjust 14-month incarceration." Lambasting Munir for inhumane treatment in prison, Imran Khan also said that even in Pakistan's periods of dictatorship, "personal vengeance" of such level against someone was not seen.



"As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the matter. Bushra Bibi categorically declined, saying that she had no involvement with such affairs and would not meet him. It is General Asim Munir's vindictive nature that is behind Bushra Bibi's unjust 14-month incarceration and deplorable inhumane treatment in prison," he wrote on X.



Khan further accused that on the orders of Munir, he was not allowed to meet Bushra Bibi despite a scheduled meeting on June 1. Calling Bushra Bibi a "homemaker with no political involvement", Imran Khan said that no proof has been given to date on the allegations against Bushra Bibi.



"She was accused of aiding and abetting, an allegation for which no proof has ever been presented, and she is arrested in one false case after another. She is a private citizen, a homemaker with no political involvement. I have not even been allowed to meet her in the past four weeks." "According to jail regulations, I was scheduled to meet her on June 1 but even that meeting was denied, in complete violation of court orders," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supremo, who has been in jail for nearly two years in multiple cases, said.



Khan also questioned the judiciary in his country stating that "it has never been more disgraceful than it is today," and that it is "complicit". "In the past, there was Justice Munir, whose unjust decisions earned him global notoriety. Today, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is following in the same footsteps. The entire judicial system seems complicit, driven not by justice but by a desire to protect their own jobs and privileges," the former PM said.



On the sentence of 11 supporters of his party PTI, including a lawmaker for violent protest in Islamabad on May 9, 2023, Imran Khan said that "the sole purpose it was to "eliminate Pakistan's largest political force, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf".



"Under this premeditated plan, I and several of my party leaders and workers were unlawfully imprisoned. Our democratic mandate was brazenly stolen, and corrupt individuals - Sharifs and Zardaris - were imposed upon the nation," he added.



