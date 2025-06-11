/Asim Munir visiting US? Fears of protests hover; PTI denies making any call for demonstration

A deepfake video clip of PTI’s interim Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar allegedly urging overseas Pakistanis to protest against the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir in the US on June 14 was widely shared by party supporters on Tuesday, creating a storm in the political circles.

As the deepfake video was shared and re-shared on social media, Gohar clarified, saying the clip is “fake and AI-generated”.

He said that he has not made any such call for protest and the video is a deepfake.

As per reports, a senior trade delegation from Pakistan is due in Washington this week for talks with United States officials on the recently imposed American tariffs and related economic issues.

Some reports also claimed that Field Marshal Asim Munir would also visit Washington around the same time, but neither US nor Pakistani officials have confirmed this so far.

The official dates for such visits are often withheld due to political sensitivities, said sources.

In a tweet, PTI’s Secretary for Overseas Affairs, Sajjad Burki, called for a protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington on June 14, coinciding with the expected presence of senior Pakistani officials in the US capital.



On Tuesday, an X user shared an 18-second clip showing Barrister Gohar urging overseas Pakistanis to participate in a protest on June 14 against the army chief.

A fact-check to determine the veracity of the claim showed that the user had earlier shared many other AI-generated images and videos.

However, as per reports, Munir is scheduled to visit the US to attend the US Army’s celebrations marking its 250th anniversary on Saturday (June 14) in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will start his official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest during some high-level meetings.

Over the last few months, the UAE has expressed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pakistan and announced a $2 billion debt rollover.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Wednesday that the visit reflected the “deep-rooted fraternal ties” between Pakistan and the UAE, marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors.

“PM Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the press release said.