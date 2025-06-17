US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (17 June) claimed that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but will not target him, at least for now.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He warned, however, that US patience is wearing thin. “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Comments follow warning of US air control over Iran

Trump’s comments came shortly after he declared that the US had achieved “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace, hinting that the US might become more directly involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump’s post follows media reports that he had recently turned down an Israeli proposal to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei.

When asked about the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to confirm it. Speaking to Fox News, he said, “There’s so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I’m not going to get into that.”

However, he added, “I think that we do what we need to do, we’ll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States.”

Netanyahu says targeting Khamenei would end conflict

A day later, Netanyahu told ABC News that taking out Khamenei would not make the situation worse, but would end the conflict.

“It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict,” he said, dismissing fears that such a move could provoke a wider war in the region.