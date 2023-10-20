Top 10 world news: Israel-Hamas war updates, UN chief visits Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery & more

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas will soon enter the second week as Israel prepares for an offensive in response to the October 7 attack launched by the Palestinian militant group. In other news, the majority of the 200 people held hostage by the Hamas militant group in Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip are still alive, the Israeli army said in a statement on Friday.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas will soon enter the second week as Israel prepares for an offensive in response to the October 7 attack launched by the Palestinian militant group.

The majority of the 200 people held hostage by the Hamas militant group in Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip are still alive, the Israeli army said in a statement on Friday.

United States President Joe Biden, on Friday (Oct 20), requested Congress for a whopping $105 billion security package including funds for Ukraine and Israel.

President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters in Rostov-on-Don overseeing the Ukraine offensive, said the Kremlin on Friday (Oct 20). Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported that its troops are facing a new Russian onslaught in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which has recently witnessed a rise in attacks by Moscow.

A month after the Canadian Parliament applauded and gave an astounding honour to a Ukrainian immigrant Yaroslav Hunka who fought for a Nazi unit during World War II, Russia slapped genocide charges against the 98-year-old, media reports said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday (Oct 20), visited the Rafah border crossing and said that the trucks loaded with aid for Gaza should move into the conflict-torn region as soon as possible from Egypt to alleviate a humanitarian crisis.

The Prague-based journalist Alsu Kurmasheva for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is the second American journalist to be detained by Russia after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March on spying charges, which he, his employer and the White House have since denied. WION Explains what happened.

Niger military, which toppled the government and took over in July, said Thursday (Oct 19) that it thwarted an escape bid by deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (Oct 20) announced that she had separated from her longtime beau and television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who recently was criticised for making sexist comments on air.