Pep Guardiola reveals who he'd like to win Ballon d'Or out of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had his say on the Ballon d'Or battle between Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi. The Spaniard admitted he would love for Haaland to win the prestigious trophy but Messi was more likely to nick the Norweigian in the race.

Guardiola made the statement ahead of City's Premier League match against Brighton after the end of the international break. The UCL winning manager quipped that there should be two sections while handing the Ballon d'Or trophy.

"The Ballon d'Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others," said Guardiola.

However, reflecting on the treble that City won, Guardiola put his weight behind Haaland who played a major part in achieving the improbable task.

"Haaland should win - Yes. We won the treble and he scored 50, I don't know, a million goals. But of course, if you tell me the worst Messi season? That's the best for the rest of the players. Both deserve it, what can I say?" he said.

"I want Haaland to have it because he helped us achieve what we achieved. But Messi won the World Cup. It’s good that players here are up for the award, it makes us so proud."

Haaland vs Messi

Haaland arrived in England last year and tore up the league, winning the Golden Boot and shattering the record for the most goals scored in a campaign, eclipsing Liverpool's Mo Salah. Haaland netted 52 goals and laid out nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last term.

Additionally, he helped Guardiola break his Champions League jinx with City as the Premier League holders finally got hold of the 'Big Ears'.

Meanwhile, Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, won the ultimate prize with Argentina when he fired his team to World Cup glory to conquer his final peak. Apart from the World Cup, Messi also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 21 goals and assisting 20 in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Guardiola has coached both Messi and Haaland with the Argentine's best scoring seasons with Barcelona coming under the Spaniard only. Similar has been the story with Haaland who has gone up a gear under Guardiola.

(With inputs from agencies)