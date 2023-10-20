Russia slaps genocide charges on Nazi veteran applauded in Canadian Parliament

A month after the Canadian Parliament applauded and gave an astounding honour to a Ukrainian immigrant Yaroslav Hunka who fought for a Nazi unit during World War II, Russia slapped genocide charges against the war veteran, media reports said. Russian investigators announced this measure against Hunka on Friday (Oct 20), AFP news agency reported.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it charged Hunka in absentia. The charges leveled are of "genocide of civilians on the territory of the Ukrainian SSR during the Great Patriotic War".

In the unfortunate turn of events last month, the controversial figure was bestowed with thunders of claps in the Canadian Parliament, a move which was quick to receive worldwide condemnation.

Following this came the apology from Canada over the incident which happened on September 22. The controversy transpired during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Ottawa last month.

Yaroslav Hunka

The 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the First Ukrainian Division, was welcomed with cheers by parliamentarians. Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made this surprising gesture towards the Nazi veteran in the House of Commons.

The First Ukrainian Division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division. It was a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis. “I am very proud to say that he is from North Bay and from my riding of Nipissing--Timiskaming,” said Speaker Anthony Rota while introducing Hunka.

He added, “He is a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service.”

In the wake of the controversy, Canada's parliamentary speaker Anthony Rota resigned on September 26.

Rota made a confession to the legislators saying that it was his mistake that he invited ex-soldier Hunka to attend a session in the House.