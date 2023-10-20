James Webb Telescope observes jet stream as fast as 'category 5' storms on Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), renowned for its deep space discoveries, has recently unveiled captivating imagery from our very own cosmic neighbourhood, offering novel insights into the intricate dynamics of the gas giant, Jupiter.

Stunning snapshots captured by the JWST in 2022, have unexpectedly exposed a colossal high-speed jet stream swirling across the planet's equator at an astounding speed of approximately 320 mph (515 kph) and spanning over 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometres).

'That totally surprised us'

Ricardo Hueso, of the University of the Basque Country, the lead author of the study documenting the findings, expressed his astonishment at the discovery.

Joining in the sentiment, Leigh Fletcher from the University of Leicester said, "It’s amazing to me that, after years of tracking Jupiter’s clouds and winds from numerous observatories, we still have more to learn."

The findings have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Why does a jet stream on Jupiter matter?

The team explained that the newfound jet stream, exceeding the velocity of a Category 5 hurricane on Earth, promises to provide crucial insights into Jupiter's turbulent atmosphere.

Researchers anticipate that the "crisp" images will help with a comprehensive understanding of the celestial giant's intricate cloud formations and weather patterns.

"We knew the different wavelengths of Webb and Hubble would reveal the three-dimensional structure of storm clouds, but we were also able to use the timing of the data to see how rapidly storms develop," said Michael Wong of the University of California, Berkeley, who led the associated Hubble observations and was a member of the new study.

"Jupiter has a complicated but repeatable pattern of winds and temperatures in its equatorial stratosphere, high above the winds in the clouds and hazes measured at these wavelengths," said Fletcher, adding "If the strength of this new jet is connected to this oscillating stratospheric pattern, we might expect the jet to vary considerably over the next two to four years."

"It'll be really exciting to test this theory in the years to come," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

