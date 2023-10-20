Scientists to delve deep into mysterious signals from 'hell-like' exoplanet using James Webb Telescope

Super-Earth exoplanet, '55 Cancri e', has long been a source of fascination for astronomers since its discovery in 2004.

Located within relative proximity to Earth, this rocky exoplanet has a mass of around eight times our planet's, and it has been emitting mysterious signals, which have intrigued scientists for nearly two decades.

A recent study has now proposed a solution to the mystery of these signals, and it involves the James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful and the most complex telescope ever launched into space.

Finally, an explanation

After almost 20 years, scientists may finally have an extraordinary explanation for this celestial phenomenon, reports Live Science.

They speculate that a cyclical interplay of volcanic activity and atmospheric disappearance that may be responsible for the planet's peculiar behaviour.

According to the study, 55 Cancri e, located a mere 40 light-years away from our planet, experiences a tumultuous existence.

55 Cancri e is so close to its parent star that the exoplanet orbits it in a mere 17 hours. As per estimates, the planet is nestled really close to its star — less than two per cent of the distance between Earth and Sun (148.98 million km).

Due to this nearness, it endures scorching temperatures, which on its day side exceed 4,400 degrees Fahrenheit (2,427 degrees Celsius), while its night side remains a fiery 2,060 F (1127 C).

Mysterious signals

While the extreme conditions have defied explanations, what is more puzzling — as pointed out in a paper accepted in September to the Astrophysical Journal Letters — are the transit signals Earth receives from the planet during its celestial dance with its parent star.

Sometimes, when 55 Cancri e hides behind its star, no discernible light emanates from the planet, while at other times, a distinct visible light signal becomes apparent. In the infrared spectrum, the planet consistently exhibits a signal, albeit with varying intensity.

What the new study says

In the new study, researchers postulate that the planet's proximity to its star triggers a cyclical phenomenon that causes periodic outgassing events.

Also read | Eight-billion-years-old mysterious signals from a distant galaxy detected on Earth

Extreme heat from its star causes volcanic eruptions and thermal vent activities, which spew carbon-rich elements into the atmosphere, speculate researchers. Due to the planet's extreme heat, these eventually dissipate, leaving the celestial body barren until the outgassing cycle commences once again.