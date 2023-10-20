Ancient whispers: Scientists unveil hidden sounds of Pando, the 'world's largest tree'

In the vast expanse of Utah lies the remarkable Pando, the "world's largest tree" and recent recordings have unearthed its hidden voices, that resonate through the ground as a million leaves quiver with the wind, providing insights into its enduring existence.

What is Pando?

Pando is a singular quaking aspen with a colossal root system that has birthed an entire forest — 47,000 stems over a sprawling 100-acre landscape.

Aptly named Pando or "I spread" in Latin, this ancient male quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) has silently flourished for an estimated 12,000 years, its towering tree-like stems reaching heights of up to 24 meters (80 feet).

Ancient organism Pando's haunting voice

Sound artist Jeff Rice, in his experimental pursuit, ingeniously positioned a hydrophone within a hollow at the tree's base, unravelling the hidden symphony within its roots, reports Live Science.

The device captured an enchanting chorus of vibrations reverberating through the branches and penetrating the earth. It even magnifying the faintest sound during a thunderstorm, as reported by The Guardian.

"Hydrophones don't just need water to work," said Rice.

"They can pick up vibrations from surfaces like roots as well, and when I put on my headphones, I was instantly surprised. Something was happening. There was a faint sound."

Through these captivating recordings, the interconnectedness of Pando's root system became evident, providing a glimpse into the mysteries of this enigmatic, natural wonder.

"What you're hearing, I think, is the sound of millions of leaves in the forest, vibrating the tree and passing down through the branches, down into the earth," said Rice.

Despite the commonality of shared root systems in colonial quaking aspens, Pando's exceptional size and age distinguish it as a singular entity, making it a subject of extensive research and conservation efforts.

Tantalising finds

Initiated as an artistic endeavour, the project's significance swiftly extended beyond the realms of art, capturing the attention of the scientific community.

Lance Oditt, founder of Friends of Pando, emphasised the potential for this innovation to delve into the intricate hydraulic system of Pando without causing any harm.

"The findings are tantalising," said Oditt, back in May, when the project was unveiled.

"While it started as art, we see enormous potential for use in science. Wind, converted to vibration (sound) and travelling the root system, could also reveal the inner workings of Pando's vast hidden hydraulic system in a non-destructive manner."

The groundbreaking recordings were unveiled at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America. They helped further cement Pando's significance in both the artistic and scientific spheres.

(With inputs from agencies)

