WATCH | Canadian minister dodges direct question on Nijjar killing evidence

Canada has once again made a poor diplomatic show as it chose to evade the most important question posed by a journalist amid the country's row with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. During the interaction with the media, after Canada withdrew 41 of its diplomats from India, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly was asked a straightforward question. The question was whether Canada has shown the evidence to India which confirms that there is an Indian government hand behind the killing of the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as alleged by Ottawa.

After the question was fired by the journalist, the Canadian minister looked like she was at a loss for words and had no direct answer.

India has already asked Canada to give it the evidence to support its contentious claims, but Ottawa has so far come up with nothing but the same rhetoric.

While navigating through her stammering and fumbling, Joly said that Canada first raised the issue with India, and then only the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to bring it to the Parliament.

She said that there were different conversations held with India and that allegations leveled by Trudeau were not a surprise. Joly's response seemed like a clear digression from addressing the issue clearly and head-on.

Later, when the media person pressed on, Joly once more dodged the question and continued saying that Indian officials were made aware of the "credible allegations" and based on that India has decided to take their own decisions.

Upon listening to Joly dilly-dallying for about a minute and not responding to the posed question, the reporter while thanking Joly also asserted that she did not answer what was asked. At this point, the Canadian FM looked a bit irate and asserted that she did address the question and that "links and information" were shared.

Also Read | Canadian visa services to face delays after New Delhi kicks out 41 diplomats

India-Canada diplomatic row

The India-Canada diplomatic row further heightened as Canada, which withdrew dozens of its diplomats as sought by India to reach diplomatic parity, accused New Delhi of breaking norms of "diplomatic immunity." #BREAKING: Canadian Foreign Minister @melaniejoly left red faced in a media interaction as she is unable to answer question on why Canada failed to share any evidence with India on killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada confirms withdrawing 41 diplomats from… pic.twitter.com/ineznOsMSD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 20, 2023 × This came as India, while demanding a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats, also cautioned Ottawa that if this was not made sure, it would remove their diplomatic immunity.

India's external affairs ministry has since responded and rubbished "any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms."

"Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," it said.

Watch | Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder row intensifies: 41 Canada diplomats leave India in last 24 hours | WION × It quoted the article which read, "In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission.”

(With inputs from agencies) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×