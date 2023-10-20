Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder row intensifies: 41 Canada diplomats leave India in last 24 hours | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
In the ongoing Khalistani dispute over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada has now withdrawn 41 of its diplomat from India. Canadian Foreign Minister made this announcement.

