Putin visits military HQ in southern Russia; Moscow ramps up attacks in Avdiivka, says Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters in Rostov-on-Don overseeing the Ukraine offensive, said the Kremlin on Friday (Oct 20). Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported that its troops are facing a new Russian onslaught in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which has recently witnessed a rise in attacks by Moscow.

Putin’s visit to military HQ

According to Russian state television, Putin went to the military headquarters to hear a report on the progress of operations in Ukraine.

It showed the chief of the general staff and the commander of the war in Ukraine, General Valery Gerasimov, telling Putin that the troops are “carrying out their tasks in line with the operation plan,” reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, in a statement on Friday addressing the visit, said the Russian president had visited the military headquarters “on his way back from Perm,” a city where he had been the day before.

The meeting on Friday also came a day after Ukraine said that had used US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time in the 604-day conflict.

Putin has previously said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had “completely failed,” adding that Kyiv’s Western backers were less hawkish than before.

“As for the counteroffensive, which is allegedly stalling, it has failed completely,” said the Russian president in a video posted by Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin, last week.

When asked about the battle for Avdiivka, Putin said that the “opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see it and we know it.”

Russia ramps up attacks in Avdiivka: Ukraine

In an update, on Friday Ukraine’s general staff said Russian troops have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in what was described as an ongoing bid to encircle and capture Avdiivka.

“The enemy has resumed offensive actions and does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka,” said Ukrainian general staff during a briefing. The frontline city in the eastern Donetsk region has become the new centre of fighting as both sides struggle to make gains.

Avdiivka is around 15 kilometres away from the Russian-held city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region which Moscow annexed last year in September.

Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhnyi, in a video posted on Telegram, appeared to be talking with officers in Avdiivka and in Kupiansk, a town further north.

“The enemy is actively bringing in assault units and large amounts of armoured equipment and using aircraft and artillery,” said Zaluzhniy, on Thursday in a statement along with the video.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for the southern group of Ukrainian forces, told national television there was constant pressure on Avdiivka. “They (Russian forces) regrouped and launched new assaults there,” said Shtupun.

However, Reuters has reported that while Avdiivka witnessed fierce attacks by Russian forces last week, the shelling had tapered off in the last few days.

Speaking about Kupiansk, which was recaptured by Ukrainian troops late last year, Zaluzhniy said Ukrainian forces were “maintaining their defence in the most difficult of conditions” around the city.

(With inputs from agencies)





Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

