Two civilians killed in Ukraine’s Avdiivka; Russian forces improving positions along front line, claims Putin

At least two civilians were killed after Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, on Saturday, said the regional administration on Sunday (Oct 15). Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s forces have bolstered their positions across the entire front line in Ukraine in what he called a failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive which began earlier this year.

Two civilians killed in Avdiivka

Ukrainian officials in the Donetsk region took to Telegram on Sunday and said two people were killed and one more person was injured elsewhere in the region.

This comes as the Russian forces have launched attacks on Avdiivka for the fifth day and with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings, according to Reuters.

“Avdiivka is completely ablaze. They shoot, using everything they have. The hospital is again under fire, as are administrative buildings and our volunteer centre,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration told Ukrainian national television, on Saturday.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region said a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were killed and a woman was injured after overnight Russian air attacks in the region.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Sunday its forces had repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

Putin about Russian forces in Ukraine

Earlier this year, Ukraine launched its counteroffensive to recapture its territory from Russia. However, as per a report by Reuters, the Ukrainian army continues to struggle to penetrate Russian lines which have been bolstered with minefields and thousands of extra Russian troops.

“As for the counteroffensive, which is allegedly stalling, it has failed completely,” said the Russian president in a video posted by Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin. When asked about the battle for Avdiivka, Putin said that the “opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see it and we know it.”

“What is happening now along the entire length of the (line of) contact is called ‘an active defence’,” said the Russian president, as quoted by Reuters. He added, “And our troops are improving their position at almost the entire area. Quite a large area.”

Russia building new new rail line to Mariupol: UK

Britain’s defence ministry in its recent intelligence briefing said that Russia “is constructing a new railway line to Mariupol which will reduce travel times for supplies for the Zaporizhzhia.”

Moscow is using civilian contractors and equipment to build the railway line into the Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region, to free up Russian soldiers, who are also trained for railway construction, according to the ministry.

It added, “The new line falls within the notional range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems.”

The statement also noted how rail logistics are a “vital component” for sustaining the Russian invasion and that Moscow uses its rail networks to move ammunition, armour, fuel and personnel into Ukraine.

While Russia’s rail network in occupied areas of Ukraine remains viable it is also often vulnerable to attack by Ukrainian forces, said the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

