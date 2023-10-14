Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over Black Sea; Moscow intensifies attacks in east, says Ukraine

Russia claims to have shot down two attack Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea in the southern resort city of Sochi, near the coast of the Krasnodar region, on Saturday (Oct 14). Meanwhile, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces in an update on Saturday said that fighting along the northern part of the eastern front has “significantly worsened” in recent days.

Russia shoots drones over Black Sea

“Today at about 7:10 am in Sochi…two drones were shot down over the sea,” said the governor of the southern Krasnodar region Alexei Kopaygorodskiy on social media.

“There were no casualties or damage in the city,” said the Russian official, adding that the airport was working “normally” and that “the situation was under control.”

However, Russia’s Interfax news agency citing the airport’s press service said there were temporary restrictions at the airport for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said that it thwarted a “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and “destroyed two drones” over the Black Sea near the coast of the Russian region.

Notably, while Ukraine has launched multiple drone attacks against several Russian cities since the beginning of its counteroffensive, earlier this year, Sochi has been largely spared from attacks.

Ukrainian general about the fighting in northeast

Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was visiting Ukrainian troops in the country’s northeastern region, in an update said that the Russian forces had regrouped after suffering losses and were attacking around the village of Makiivka and towards the city of Kupiansk.

“The main objective of the enemy is the defeat of a grouping of our troops, the encirclement of Kupiansk and to reach the Oskil River,” said the Ukrainian commander, as per Reuters.

He added that Russian forces were carrying out “dozens” of assaults each day, but that Ukrainian troops had been ready and were holding their ground.

This comes a day after Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka in the Donbas region for the fourth day in a row. “The fighting has been going on for four consecutive days,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration told Ukrainian national television.

He added, “They have substantial reserves of personnel and equipment. Avdiivka is completely ablaze. They shoot, using everything they have. The hospital is again under fire, as are administrative buildings and our volunteer centre.”

On Friday (Oct 13), at least one person was killed and 24 were injured after a Russian missile strike in the city of Pokrovsk. Separately, a drone attack in Beryslav a 34-year-old woman and seriously injured her 36-year-old husband.

Russia’s new campaign?

It has been reported that Russia has increased attacks along the 1,000-kilometre eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which was seemingly confirmed by the Russian representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia who said that their intensified battles in the east signified a new stage in its campaign.

“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line,” Nebenzia told a session of the UN Security Council. He added, “The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive can therefore be considered finished.”

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE