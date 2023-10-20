US President Joe Biden requests Congress for $105 bln security package, including funds for Ukraine and Israel
United States President Joe Biden, on Friday (Oct 19), requested Congress for a whopping $105 billion security package including funds for Ukraine and Israel.
As per news agency AFP reports, Biden asked $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.
"The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.
