LIVE: US warship shoots down missiles from Yemen potentially heading to Israel
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: After US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Israel to assert solidarity with Israel. But despite a breakthrough for humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip, the fate of nearly 200 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas remains uncertain. Pope Francis was urged by the president of World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder "to use" his power to get the hostages released.
"You may be the only person who has the moral authority to do this," Lauder said while calling upon the religious leader.
Meanwhile, the US intelligence officials cited by western media, claimed that the death toll in Gaza hospital explosion -- which was reported as the biggest civilian casualty event during the ongoing war -- could be vastly exaggerated.
trending now
Besides, the US State Department issued a "worldwide caution" for American citizens overseas, citing "increased tensions in various locations around the world" and "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests."
Stay tuned with WION for the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Lebanon's army blamed blamed Israel for killing a member of a "journalist team" covering cross-border tensions in the country's south amid ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
On October 19, "a journalist team of seven people covering news... near the Israeli enemy’s al-Abad site outside the town of Hula, was targeted with machine guns by enemy (Israeli) members, killing one and injuring another," the Lebanese army said in a statement.
Earlier, peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that one person had been killed after civilians were caught in cross-border fire in Lebanon's south.
"Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued," UNIFIL said. They asked the Israeli forces to suspend fire "to facilitate the rescue operation" and they complied, the statement added.
The death toll from Gaza hospital explosion, an event of mass casualty that was deemed as the deadliest of all during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, may have been vastly exaggerated, western intelligence agencies said.
European Union Intelligence and Situation Centre told AFP that the death toll from the Gaza hospital is between 10 and 50, not "hundreds" as Hamas claimed.
Meanwhile, Reuters report said that a US intelligence report estimates the death toll from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital explosion to likely be between 100 to 300 people.
Hamas claimed that over 500 people died in an airstrike by Israel, a claim swiftly refuted by Israel as well as the United States during subsequent hours.
The United States government has been urging Israel privately to not launch a military offensive against Lebanon's Hezbollah, in an effort to prevent the war from spreading beyond Gaza, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday citing two officials.
Click here to read more...
A US Navy warship near Yemen intercepted multiple missile, a US official was cited as saying by Reuters.
The missiles, according to Israeli media citing the Pentagon, were launched at Israel.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no injuries and a number of projectiles, including drones, were brought down near the destroyer USS Carney.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.