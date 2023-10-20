LIVE: US warship shoots down missiles from Yemen potentially heading to Israel

Lebanon's army blamed blamed Israel for killing a member of a "journalist team" covering cross-border tensions in the country's south amid ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

On October 19, "a journalist team of seven people covering news... near the Israeli enemy’s al-Abad site outside the town of Hula, was targeted with machine guns by enemy (Israeli) members, killing one and injuring another," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

Earlier, peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that one person had been killed after civilians were caught in cross-border fire in Lebanon's south.

"Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued," UNIFIL said. They asked the Israeli forces to suspend fire "to facilitate the rescue operation" and they complied, the statement added.