US privately urging Israel to not launch offensive against Hezbollah: Report

The United States government has been urging Israel privately to not launch a military offensive against Lebanon's Hezbollah, in an effort to prevent the war from spreading beyond Gaza, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday citing two officials.

As per the reports, the officials said that the United States recognizes that Israel must retaliate against Hezbollah's increased targeting of its northern border since the surprise attack launched by the militant group Hamas on Oct 7 which claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis.

However, the incessant attacks by Hezbollah and how Israeli intelligence failed to predict Hamas' assault have further led to discussions on whether Israel should initiate armed conflict against Hezbollah.

Such talks, as per the officials, have been a concern for the United States as Washington has been publicly and privately warning Hezbollah and Iran to not open a war on Israel's northern front.

The US has urged Israel to be cautious of its military responses to Hezbollah attacks as its response could result in a much larger war.

The officials said that the Biden administration has assured Tel Aviv that if Hezbollah initiates a war against Israel, the US military will join the Israeli Defense Forces in fighting the militant group.

Following US President Joe Biden's brief solidarity visit to Israel, he stated that it “was never said” that the US would join in the event of a front with Hezbollah.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby further added that there was “no intention to put US boots on the ground in combat” but that the US has its “national security interests” and “we’ll protect them if we need to.”

Hezbollah warns Israel it is 'fully prepared' to join Hamas

Last week, Hezbollah group warned Israel that it is "fully prepared" to join militant group Hamas in the war when the time is right.

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he said.

The official's comments coincided with the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Beirut, rebuffing calls for Hezbollah to stay out of the war.

"The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,", he said adding, "Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well.

(With inputs from agencies)

