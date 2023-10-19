‘Siege from every side’: Iranian state tv shows how multi-front attack against Israel can unfold

Amidst Iran issuing threats to Israel if the latter continues its operations against Hamas in Gaza, a state television has aired how the situation in the besieged city could unfold if a multi-front attack is launched from the Iranian border.

The segment begins with Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying that no one could stop the “forces of the resistance” if the war continued, referring to a network of militia groups across the region supported by Iran.

“Israel could face a coordinated attack from Houthis in Yemen from the south, Syrian and Iraqi militias in Syria from the east, and Hezbollah in Lebanon from the north,” the report states.

“Missiles and drones can create a siege from every side,” the report claimed, according to the New York Times.

The news outlet further claimed in its show that Yemen’s Houthis have missiles with a range of more than 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometres approx.) and that Hezbollah in Lebanon had a cache of advanced missiles that could target Israeli warships in the Mediterranean Sea as well as Tel Aviv.

Coordinated attack from Iranian border

It further alleged that the Iraqi and Syrian militias have secured positions near the Golan Heights, an area captured by Israel from Syria in 1967 and later annexed.

The show’s host, Younis Shadlou, finally ends his three-and-a-half-minute programme by saying that “these operations could happen in the next few days” if Israel fails to heed Iranian supreme leader’s call for restraint in Gaza.

The show signifies anti-Israel sentiments that has remained high in many Arab countries after Israel launched retaliatory attacks in response to Hamas October 7 assault on the Jewish state.

Iran has warned that it will respond if Israel doesn’t stop bombing Gaza City.

Already, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire across the frontier for days, further raising tensions in the region.

Israel given warning

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a live broadcast to state TV late on Monday said that “all possible options and scenarios are there for Hezbollah” if the conflict escalates.

“Naturally, resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in Gaza, and when it feels reassured about Gaza, move on to other resistance areas in the region,” Amirabdollahian said.

“Therefore, any pre-emptive measure is imaginable in the coming hours.”

It is speculated that Iran was involved in the Hamas terror attack, even though the Islamic regime has repeatedly denied this claim.

(With inputs from agencies)