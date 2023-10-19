Indian-origin doctor at Royal Bahrain Hospital sacked over anti-Palestine posts

An Indian-origin doctor working at a hospital in Bahrain was sacked after his alleged anti-Palestine posts on X triggered a backlash from users. The Royal Bahrain Hospital announced, on Thursday (Oct 19) that they have decided to terminate Dr Sunil Rao with “immediate effect” for posting “tweets on social media platforms that are offensive to our society”.

In a series of posts on X, Rao seemingly supported Israel amid its ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. However, his posts went viral on the microblogging platform after another user posted screenshots and tagged Bahraini officials along with his profile on the hospital’s website.

This is a hindu doctor working in Bahrain🇧🇭.

He believes that Islam is a babrbaric religion, Muslims are attacking Israel and Palestinian must be destroyed.

Hello @moi_bahrain @iGABahrain please take note. pic.twitter.com/hTcDY3Auq9 — Tanvir’s Backup account. (@T_A_backup) October 18, 2023 × He may also face legal action since Bahrain's interior ministry in a brief statement on X said, "Combating cybercrime: Arresting a person who posted tweets that insult religion and negatively affect the security and safety of society," without giving any further details.

Royal Bahrain Hospital’s response

The hospital which belongs to the Indian-based KIMS Global and is headquartered in the city of Trivandrum, Kerala with dozens of hospitals and medical centres across India and several Gulf countries, soon took action against Rao and decided to fire him.

“It has come to our attention that Dr Sunil Rao who is working as a Specialist in Internal Medicine has posted tweets on social media that are offensive to our society,” said the Royal Bahrain Hospital, in a statement on X.

It added, “We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his service has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Rao’s apology

Prior to the hospital’s response, Rao took to X and said, “I profoundly regret my words & actions.” He added, “I would like to apologize for the statement I posted on this platform. It was insensitive in the context of the current event. As a doctor all lives matter.”

“I respect this country its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years,” said Rao.

I would like to apologized about the statement that I posted on this platform.

It was insensitive in the context of the current event. As a doctor all lives matter. I respect this country its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years.

كلماتي و افعالي — SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) October 19, 2023 × According to screenshots of his profile on the hospital’s website shared with the series of posts, Rao specialises in internal medicine with clinical expertise in Diabetes Mellitus type 1 and type 2, Thyroid disorders, hypertension, and so on.

As per his X profile, he is a graduate of Andhra Medical College in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam and did his MD from Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Notably, Rao’s profile from the Royal Bahrain Hospital’s website has since been deleted.

