White House faces backlash for accidentally revealing identities of US troops in Israel
The social media users accused the Biden administration of 'compromising' the troops’ identities
The White House faced criticism after it shared an image of President Joe Biden meeting with US troops in Israel as the photo revealed the identities of the soldiers who were helping in the hostage situation.
The image showed Biden shaking hands with a soldier of the Delta Force, which is the US Army's elite counter-terrorism unit.
The post was deleted just an hour after it was posted and since then, the photo has received more than 6,100 likes, and screenshots of the same were shared online.
It revealed the faces of three other Delta Force members and also showed a distinctive tattoo on the arm of a soldier, who was greeting Biden.
The caption of the now-deleted post read: "In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they're doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks."
The social media users accused the Biden administration of "compromising" the troops’ identities.
Sharing an edited picture, a US-based journalist claimed on X that the White House shared the image without obscuring the faces of what appeared to be special forces on Wednesday night.
The journalist wrote, "The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the 'Delta Force' (CAG) operator's faces."
"They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it. This is a massive failure on the Biden admin," he added.
The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the “Delta Force” (CAG) operator’s faces. They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it.— Sam Shoemate (@samosaur) October 19, 2023
This is a massive failure on… pic.twitter.com/ROegvYWzit
White House issues apology
While responding to the tricky situation, a White House spokesperson said, "We regret the error and any issues this may have caused."
When Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7, it killed around 1,000 people and also took around 200 hostage.
The US and other Israeli allies are now helping to tackle the hostage as soon as possible.
(With inputs from agencies)
