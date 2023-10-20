Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden's wartime address hails India-Middle East-Europe corridor

US President Joe Biden, in his address from the Oval Office, slammed 'terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin' and hailed the US as a 'beacon to the world', despite a chequered American interventionist record abroad that has left a trail of anarchy-fueled terrorism in West Asia and Afghanistan during the formative decades of twenty-first century.

Biden's address came after his wartime visit to West Asia that was forced to be cut down to only Israel after Jordan called off a four-way summit between the top leaders of Washington, Amman, Cairo and Ramallah—the de-facto administrative capital of Palestine Authority. The development emerged as a setback for Biden administration that had deployed its Secretary of State Antony Blinken for engagements in the region in the immediate days following the beginning of war between Israel and Hamas militant group.

Biden said that during his visit to Israel, he told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "we cannot give up on peace", while referring to the purported "mistakes" the US did in the aftermath of 9/11 attacks. The "mistakes" that Biden referred to, include an invasion of Iraq under the false pretext of Weapons of Mass Destruction that left over 300,000 Iraqis dead, according to Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

This was preceded by an invasion of Afghanistan as "war against terror" that concluded twenty years later in August 2021 following a devastating American withdrawal that reinstated hardliner Taliban as country's rulers.

Biden hails India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor amid Israel-Hamas war

Biden, however, hailed India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor -- announced earlier this year in New Delhi G20 summit -- as a project that is aimed at building a "better future for the Middle East", and the one that will make West Asia "more stable, better connected to its neighbours".

Biden said that with the "innovative projects such as India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor that we announced earlier this year in the summit of the world's biggest economies", the region will benefit with "predictable markets, more employment, less rage and less grievances."

"It benefits the people of Middle East. It benefits us."

Russia and Hamas are 'annihilate' democracies: Biden

Biden on Thursday (October 19) claimed that Hamas and Russia are both out to "annihilate" democracies, and made the case for assistance to Ukraine and Israel as a vital US interest.

Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "represent different threats but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said.

Biden said that he would ask the US Congress to approve massive funding to help Ukraine and Israel, stating that it would become an investment that would strengthen United States' future as a global leader.

"It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations," Biden said.

"America is a beacon to the world. Still. Still," he said.

The White House is reportedly be approaching a huge request to Congress for a $100 billion package that would include funding for Israel in its war against Hamas and also for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Right before the speech, Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also read : Ukraine attacks Russian targets with missile system secretly given by the US

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden backed Israel's effort to dismantle Hamas after the October 7 attacks by the Palestinian group left more than 1,400 Israeli civilians dead.

Biden is credited to have brokered a deal to get limited aid through Egypt into the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE