Ukraine attacks Russian targets with missile system secretly given by the US
Russia-Ukraine war: The Army Tactical Missile System (ATAMS) were reportedly deployed by Ukraine to strike two air bases in territory now overtaken by Russia
Ukraine's armed forces used recently acquired American long-range missiles against Russia for the first time on Tuesday (October 17). US President Joe Biden, who was previously hesitant to provide these weapons to Ukraine, ultimately authorised the covert delivery by the Pentagon in response to what they said were Ukraine's urgent needs on field against Russian offensive.
They were reportedly deployed to strike two air bases in territory now overtaken by Russia, causing significant damage, according to Ukrainian special operations forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Washington for its support.
What does it mean?
The decision marks a shift in the Biden administration's approach, particularly as Ukraine grappled with a challenging counteroffensive in its southern and eastern regions.
While the impact of these missiles on the battlefield remains uncertain, officials believe they can effectively target key Russian bases that support troops in Ukraine. The delivery was conducted covertly due to concerns about potential attacks during shipment.
The decision to provide these long-range missiles marked a significant change, partly influenced by actions taken by Britain and France.
What are these long-range missiles?
These long-range missiles are known as ATACMS or Army Tactical Missile System and were designed during the end of the Cold War for deep-strike missions on priority enemy targets.
The ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine contain cluster munitions, a type of weaponry banned by international agreements that the United States has not signed.
In July, the United States began supplying Ukraine with 155-millimeter artillery shells designed for destroying armored vehicles and enemy soldiers.
These missiles have a range of 100 miles and can be launched from mobile platforms that can quickly relocate to avoid counterattacks.
Ukraine has reportedly pledged not to use these missiles within Russia's recognised borders.
(Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)
