Top 10 world news: Israel-Hamas war updates, death toll after missile strike in Hroza rises to 59, and more

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday condemned 'killing of civilians' by both sides. Meanwhile, in a strong statement, the US Defence Secretary has said that there will be no conditions on the use of US military support to Israel.

The death toll from an airstrike on the northeastern Ukrainian village in the Kharkiv region has risen to 59 and all victims were civilians, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday (Oct 12), nearly a week after the attack where the death toll was reported to be 52.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack from Gaza into Israel this past weekend. It was one of the most serious escalations since Israel's creation in 1948 as hundreds of people were killed on both sides.

Syrian state television reported on Thursday (Oct 12) that Israeli strikes targeted Syria's two main airports. It said that "Israeli aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports".

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday (Oct 12), said that his country will "always" back Israel, however, added that the Palestinians also have "legitimate aspirations" which do not get represented by militant group Hamas.

Amidst the ongoing diplomatic spat between Canada and India, Speaker of the Canadian Senate Raymonde Gagne skipped the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations that began in New Delhi on Thursday (Oct 12).

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to label or remove “tens of thousands of pieces of content” in the days after the Hamas attack on Israel, said the firm’s CEO Linda Yaccarino, said on Thursday (Oct 12).

Singapore’s air force and emergency services were deployed on Thursday (Oct 12) to escort a flight operated by budget carrier Scoot back to the city-state’s Changi Airport after it received a bomb threat, said the airline in a statement.

Indian foreign ministry in an update on nationals stranded in Israel said that there are no casualties that have come to be known in the wake of the brutal Hamas attack on Israel.