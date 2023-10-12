US will always 'back' Israel, says Blinken to Netanyahu on solidarity visit

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday (Oct 12), said that his country will "always" back Israel, however, added that the Palestinians also have "legitimate aspirations" which do not get represented by militant group Hamas.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself," said Blinken, during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

"But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side," he added.

Blinken was on a solidarity visit as Israel's army continued pounding Hamas after their brutal attack over the weekend killed 1,200 Israelis. Blinken further confirmed the new death toll for US citizens, stating that at least 25 citizens were confirmed among the killed.

US President Joe Biden has extended his unwavering support towards Israel and did not appeal for restraint against Hamas, however, Blinken emphasised the need for a peace settlement between the two - an idea that has been resisted by right-wing Netanyahu for long.

"Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas' reign of terror. We know Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice opportunity and dignity," Blinken stated.

I come before you as a jew: Blinken

Talking about his family background, Blinken remembered how his grandfather had to flee from anti-Semitic pogroms in Russia and that his stepfather was able to survive Nazi concentration camps.

"I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew," stated Blinken. "I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It's impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children," he added.

WATCH | Hamas used drones for border surveillance Blinken further promised that the Congress and the Biden administration would work together to meet Israel's military requests. "As Israel's defence needs evolve, we will work with Congress to make sure that they're met," he stated.

Speaking in a press conference with Blinken, Netanyahu voiced appreciation for the support extended by the US and stated that Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, needs to be treated like the Islamic State group.

"Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated," Netanyahu stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

