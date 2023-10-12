Watch | Hamas shares video showing release of female captive, two children

A video has been released by Hamas’s Qassam Brigades in which a female hostage and two children were shown getting released by the terror outfit.

The video footage which aired on Al Jazeera on Wednesday night (Oct 12) was captured from a distance and showed the unidentified woman and the children from behind.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, in a statement said that the woman was an Israeli national.

“An Israeli settler and her two children were released after they were detained during the clashes,” read the statement, as per a report published by the AFP news agency. Hamas freed a woman and two children from among captured Israeli settlers. #IsraelPalestineConflict #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/xg07HasyPW — Titan_Protection (@Titan_TAT) October 11, 2023 × Israel terms the video footage as “theatrics”

The men, who appeared to be Hamas fighters, were seen walking away after leaving the captive in an open area near a fence, which most probably was the frontier between Israel and Gaza. It remained unclear when the video was shot. The video was dismissed by Israel as “theatrics”.

“After the whole world saw its ugly and true face as a barbaric organisation that executed hundreds of innocent children and women in a terrorist attack and a hideous massacre, Hamas is trying to change the truth through the theatrics of publishing a propaganda video through its media mouthpieces,” said Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesman for the Arab media, in Arabic on X.

“The truth is clear and obvious, and its features will become more clear in the coming days. Hamas is worse than ISIS, and we will continue to strike it hard without stopping,” he stated while speaking about the ISIL (ISIS) armed group.

Israeli media rejects claim of Hamas

The claim of Hamas was rejected by Israeli television channels as they claimed that Hamas fighters never took the woman and two children to the Gaza Strip after they launched the deadly assault.

WATCH | Israel-Palestine war: Israel's Unity govt to have a war cabinet; former PM Lapid has option to join The woman was identified by the channels as Avital Aladjem, a resident of kibbutz Holit, who had said in a series of interviews that she, along with two children of her neighbour, was taken by force by Hamas militants to a border area between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

She then stated that Hamas later released her along with the children.

Around 150 people were taken captive by Hamas on Saturday after its unprecedented assault on Israel, which led to an immediate declaration of war on Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

