World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan land in Ahmedabad ahead of marquee clash, receive warm welcome – WATCH

With each passing day, we inch closer to the most-awaited day of this World Cup – October 14, when India and Pakistan will face off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following their first two matches, both teams landed in the city. Indian and Pakistan cricket teams received a warm welcome upon their arrival, videos of which are floating on social media.

Pakistan Cricket first uploaded the whole video of the team landing in Ahmedabad for their clash against India before BCCI, on Thursday evening, shared a small video of the hosts landing and receiving a warm welcome.

In the video shared by Pakistan Cricket, players cheer among themselves while boarding the flight from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad. Besides, a surprise in-flight cake-cutting ceremony also took place, celebrating Pakistan’s record-breaking chase against Sri Lanka in their previous match.

Upon landing, the Pakistan Team was escorted towards their hotel, where the staff welcomed them with open arms, throwing flower petals. It was a similar kind of welcome they received in Hyderabad.

WATCH VIDEO - Touchdown Ahmedabad 🛬



📹 Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration 🤩#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/qxe0mO9p8X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2023 × Meanwhile, the Indian Team’s arrival in Ahmedabad was no less royal as the hotel staff adorned players with scarves and applauded them on their way to their rooms.

India leads Pakistan 7-0 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with an eye to go one better in Ahmedabad this time. The Men in Green, the former ranked number-one side in ODIs, are coming off a famous win over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, having chased 345.

Their win marked the most successful run-chase by any team in tournament history. By that, Pakistan will enter the high-octane clash with confidence on their back.

Although the absence of Naseem Shah in the bowling attack will hurt them against the top-notch Indian batting line-up, Hasan Ali’s late rise to the top could keep them in the game.

Batting-wise, Captain Babar Azam is yet to click, and what better occasion than doing it against the arch-rivals in a World Cup?

India still the favourite to win

The Men in Blue will be favourites against Pakistan. Given what they achieved and more importantly how they did so, discounting a star-studded Indian Team would be a mistake.

Rohit’s record-breaking hundred against Afghanistan will bolster the side’s top order in the absence of Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from the dengue fever.



With Bumrah, Siraj and Kuldeep on song, India’s bowling line-up will be lethal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE