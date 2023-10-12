World Cup: Delhi-game hero Rohit Sharma opens up on breaking Chris Gayle’s most sixes record

India captain and batting great Rohit Sharma broke several records during his 84-ball 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi on Tuesday, including becoming the batter with the most sixes in international cricket, surpassing legendary Chris Gayle. Before beginning his inning, Rohit had 551 sixes to his name, just two behind Gayle, and in the next 31 balls, he went past the West Indian great to enter history books.

His signature pull shot off Naveen-ul-Haq was when Rohit became the batter with the most sixes in international cricket.

Speaking to bcci.tv after the match, Rohit acknowledged Gayle’s achievement, calling him the ultimate six-hitter in this game.

Talking highly of Gayle, Rohit said he used to take a leaf out of Gayle’s book, and since both wear 45-number jerseys, Rohit is happy that he was the one to overtake Gayle on this list.

"Universe Boss is Universe Boss," Rohit said after India’s eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023. "I have taken a leaf out of his book. Over the years, we have seen him, such a six-hitting machine he is wherever he plays.

"We both wear the same jersey - No. 45. I am sure he is happy about it because jersey No. 45 has done it [broken his record]," the India captain added.

Following breaking Gayle’s record, the West Indian legend even posted a photo on X (previously known as Twitter), congratulating Rohit, to which the India captain replied cheekily. Thanks CG 🤙

4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6 😄 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 12, 2023 × Rohit acknowledges record

Achieving this record in 30 innings fewer than Gayle (who recorded 553 sixes in 483 international games), Rohit said when he started playing cricket, he never imagined hitting so many sixes, let alone breaking this record.

"When I started playing this game, I never thought I would be able to hit sixes like that, let alone that many sixes. Obviously, a lot of work has gone into it over the years. So, I am quite happy with the work I have.

"I am the sort of person who will not be satisfied. I want to continue to do what I have been doing. My focus is on that. Yeah, it is a small happy moment for me,” the India captain added.

Meanwhile, India continued their dominant run in this World Cup, winning two out of the two matches. First, they made light work of Australia in their opener on October 8, beating them by six wickets, and in the second match, the hosts ran riot against Afghanistan.

India’s next match is against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14).

