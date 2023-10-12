World Cup: Kane Williamson’s comeback on cards as New Zealand gear up for Bangladesh tie in Chennai

New Zealand regular captain Kane Williamson could return to the playing XI for his first game of the World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, he hinted during the pre-match presser. The right-handed batter, who appeared in both warm-up matches for the Kiwis, sat out of the first two games to complete his recovery from the leg injury he suffered at the IPL opener earlier this year.

Detailing everyone on his road to recovery, Kane said he enjoyed this phase as the progress was very good, and is excited to return to the XI. He said getting added to the CWC squad came as a boost.

"It's been quite a journey but largely a good one that's had some really good progress, and you know I've said a number of times, (I'm) really excited to be named in the World Cup squad, be sitting here now and really excited at the prospect of tomorrow, which is another big challenge for us," Williamson told media ahead of his side’s third clash.

"A new venue, new opposition, as we know, which always happens in world events. We're looking forward to the challenge," Kane, who played 161 ODIs for New Zealand, added.

Having been sidelined for close to six months since suffering the horrific-looking injury, Kane said he enjoys the prospect of returning to the white-ball cricket after a long hiatus.

"It certainly started with strength and range in terms of the knee, and then gradually trying to improve that and control a bit.

"And so, yeah, I mean each week throughout the last period of time since I've been, I guess, rehabbing has been really important and really valuable.

So, it was nice to get a little bit of that time in the last week or two, and like I say, I look forward to tomorrow as a side,” Kane added.

Who sits out if Kane comes in?

The big question for New Zealand management would be to sit out who if Kane is declared fit and available for selection for the Bangladesh game.

In his absence, spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra batted at three and scored a hundred and fifty in two matches. While Kane is likely to take up his regular number three slot, Rachin could be demoted to lower-order, perhaps in place of Jimmy Neesham, who would likely be benched.

Kane looked in good touch during the two practice matches, having scored a fifty in one. His return to the side would come as a boost, as they aim to bury past demons to realise their dream of winning the World Cup this time.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost one and won one in their outings so far.

