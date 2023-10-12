Hamas says it freed three Israeli citizens in first signs of easing hostage crisis
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned against 'spillover' of war after Israeli authorities issued an alert of an attack from Lebanon, a development which finally came off as 'false alarm'. Drones were also reported to be approaching from Syria, where Iran-backed militias including Hezbollah as well as Hamas have been building facilities targeted at Israel in the recent past.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Germans to show solidarity with the country's Jewish population and guarantee their safety.
Scholz also condemned excesses at pro-Palestinian rallies. "I ask for the support of all citizens so that together we can guarantee the safety of our Jewish fellow citizens, and to do this we must show solidarity with them," Scholz said on ARD television.
Germany continues to come to terms with its troubled history of antisemitism monumentalised by the persecution of Jewish population led by its former dictator Adolf Hitler.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took a group of international journalists through the aftermath of a purported site of a massacre by Hamas militants. The journalists examined the devastated Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to the Gaza Strip, where the remains of the deceased and the 'stench of dead' could be seen and smelt near homes scarred by fire.
US President Joe Biden said he "never thought" that he "would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."
Biden aslso cautioned Iran to "be careful" amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.
"We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful," Biden said during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders at the White House.
Biden also urged Israel to abide by the rules of war in its fight against Hamas
Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "it is really important that Israel -- (with) all the anger and frustration... that they operate by the rules of war."
Hamas says Israeli woman and her two children freed in first signs of easing hostage crisis.
"An Israeli settler and her two children were released after they were detained during the clashes," Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly launched a negotiation process with Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages kidnapped by the Palestinian militants, an official source was quoted as saying by AFP.
"They are negotiating to secure the release of the hostages," the source was quoted as saying, confirming a report by the private TV channel Haberturk.
Dozens of people have been taken hostage during Hamas's surprise attack on Israel.
The Turkish President, who has offered to mediate to restore peace, has been stepping up talks with his counterparts in West Asia.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address on Wednesday evening (Oct 11) to declare Israel's intent to decimate Hamas. "Every member of Hamas is a dead man," Netanyahu said.
"Hamas is Daesh (Islamic State group) and we will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh," he said in a brief televised statement, the first delivered jointly with his war cabinet.
Israel's three-member "war cabinet" would include Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The statement said that Gadi Eisenkot, who is also a former army chief from Gantz's party, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers.
A seat for the opposition leader Yair Lapid would be "reserved" in the war cabinet, but he has not joined his former ally, Gantz, the statement added.
After the announcement, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the agreement "is the right and necessary thing to do — from here, we work together".
A coalition of ruling Israeli parties led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to form an emergency government in alliance with the opposition leaders in the wake of the Hamas terror attack.
