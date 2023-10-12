Hamas says it freed three Israeli citizens in first signs of easing hostage crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Germans to show solidarity with the country's Jewish population and guarantee their safety.

Scholz also condemned excesses at pro-Palestinian rallies. "I ask for the support of all citizens so that together we can guarantee the safety of our Jewish fellow citizens, and to do this we must show solidarity with them," Scholz said on ARD television.

Germany continues to come to terms with its troubled history of antisemitism monumentalised by the persecution of Jewish population led by its former dictator Adolf Hitler.