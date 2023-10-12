'Willing to fight for Israel', expat Indian tells WION, recounts alarm after suspected 'aerial assault' 

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the world is watching with bated breath. But, it is easy to forget that there are real people living through the turmoil. Everyone has a unique story to tell.

WION spoke to 39-year-old Indian professional Harsh in Israel who found himself in the midst of the war.

A resident of an Israeli Kibbutz- or community- in the northern part of the country, he opened up about his experiences and his unwavering commitment to Israel, a country he now calls his home.

Even as India has launched a mission to bring its citizens back to the home country, Harsh is staying put, because for him, the community is family.

“I am on a working visa here. I mean the situation is very critical in all over Israel but where I live in north part of Israel, in kibbutz, the situation is under control.”

The reality of living in a war zone became all too apparent as he spoke of the precautions people must take.

Asked about the availability of safe houses or bunkers, he said, "It is everywhere. We have bomb shelters in each city and village. We have phone applications. Sometimes we get a notification on the app if there is any danger or any emergency. We have air raid sirens in place as well."

It's a matter of seconds when the alarm goes off.

"Whenever we get any notification, we need to run in 15 seconds or under one minute."

Just yesterday, an alarming situation unfolded, he shared. "There was some critical situation there, and we got the message that there were some gliders-like unknown objects in the skies hovering around here, and they started shooting over people here on the ground."

In war situations, quick decisions must be made in such moments.

"We found ourselves in a little bit of danger and put ourselves in bunkers and bomb shelters for 15-20 minutes maximum, and later everything was okay."

Despite these tense moments, which continue to emerge every now and then, this Indian expatriate remains resolute about his stay in Israel.

"No, I am not planning to come back. I am planning to stay. I am here on a working visa, so I am devoted to this country and I just don't want to run away anywhere. Even if I have to fight, I am willing to do that."

While speaking, there was a sense of belonging I felt in him for Israel.

"Given the government security, I have no fear inside the community I live. I am just worried about the things that are happening in other places."

The Kibbutz has become more than a place of residence. It is a home for him now.

"I am not like part of only the workers here, but I feel like I have a family, friends, and everything here. This is my home now. Whatever happens, I want to go through that."

He said that he is committed to staying put and contributing to the community's well-being.