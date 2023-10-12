Israel-Palestine war: Should Israel fear Gaza's tunnels?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Israel is far superior to Hamas. However, the militant group has been using an ingenious weapon to surprise the Israelis. They have dug a labyrinth of tunnels deep inside Gaza. These tunnels are used to smuggle & store weapons. Wion's Ghadi Francis visited these tunnels in 2013. Since then, these tunnels have expanded deeper and wider. Take a look at this report to get a sense of the City of Tunnels.

