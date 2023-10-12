Israel strikes airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria: Report

Syrian state television reported on Thursday (Oct 12) that Israeli strikes targeted Syria's two main airports. It said that "Israeli aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports".

Syria's pro-government Sham FM radio said that the damage was caused to the airport. The channel said that Syrian air defences were launched in response to both attacks.

It said there had been damage but no casualties at the Aleppo airport.

The alleged strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.

Citing an unidentified military source, the state media said that the "simultaneous" strikes "damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service".

A few social media accounts claimed that the Iranian foreign minister was set to visit Damascus after Saudi Arabia and Iran's leadership had a call this morning about the situation in Gaza. There's no confirmation.

The military source cited by Syrian state media described the strikes as a "desperate attempt" by Israel to "divert attention" away from the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. 🔴Initial reports of a strike in the Syrian capital Damascus pic.twitter.com/YAJ4pj5vWX — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 12, 2023 × The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

