Explained I What are white phosphorus bombs that Israel reportedly used in Gaza? Is it illegal?

Israel has launched incessant air strikes at Hamas targets in Gaza after members of the Palestinian militant group stormed Israeli towns in the first week of October in a surprise and unprecedented assault.

The attack by Hamas on Saturday (Oct 7) was launched from the Gaza enclave, killing over 1,000 Israelis, mostly civilians. Hamas militants also took dozens hostage, including from a famous music festival.

The subsequent armed conflict continues to escalate as hundreds of people have died on both sides and the toll is expected to rise further.

However, other concerns have been raised over the way this war is going forward. Experts have called out Israel after a video purportedly showed the alleged use of white phosphorus bombs in densely populated areas.

The matter is contested, but WION here decodes everything you need to know about the white phosphorus bombs.

What are white phosphorus bombs?

White phosphorus is a waxy crystalline solid, which turns dark on exposure to light. This toxic substance comes in white to yellow transparent. White phosphorus has a match-like or garlic-like, acrid odour, however, it is not feasible to depend on odour for its detection.

It is used by the military in the form of various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent because it spontaneously catches fire in the air when it comes into contact with oxygen.

The substance is also used by the militaries across the world as a smoke agent because it produces clouds of irritating white smoke.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an intergovernmental implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, has not listed White Phosphorous in any of the three Schedules of Chemical Weapons.

White phosphorus can ignite fast-burning and fast-spreading fires on the ground, and several reports have claimed it is extremely difficult to extinguish once ignited.

How can white phosphorus be disseminated?

White phosphorus munitions can cause severe harm as exposure to them leads to burn injuries and vapour inhalation.

It can be absorbed into the body when inhaled, ingested, or through skin contact. It sticks to many surfaces, including skin and clothing.

It can be released into indoor air as smoke and can contaminate water bodies if contacted, which will impact millions — humans and animals.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that white phosphorus cannot be used to contaminate food. It added that if white phosphorus is released as smoke, it may not contaminate agricultural products. However, particles of white phosphorus that do not react with air may contaminate agricultural products.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

This is a war crime: Israeli forces are using internationally prohibited white phosphorus on heavily populated districts in the north of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7VnteZsiFj — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 9, 2023 ×

Are white phosphorus bombs banned?

White phosphorus does not occur naturally as it is manufactured using phosphate rocks. As per international laws, the use of white phosphorus shells is prohibited in heavily populated civilian areas. However, the laws allow its usage in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

White phosphorus weapons are not banned, but their use in civilian areas is considered a war crime.

Human Rights Watch has said that there have been documented civilian deaths from the use of white phosphorus in war zones in countries and areas such as Syria, Afghanistan, and Gaza.

What are other applications of white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is also used as a component in fertilisers, food additives and cleaning compounds.

It was initially used in pesticides and fireworks, but many countries have banned its use in several sectors.

Also read: Israel Defense Forces says it killed two top Hamas men during air strike

Has Israel used such bombs previously?

A report by Human Rights Watch claimed that Israel extensively used white phosphorus munitions in its 22-day military operation in Gaza called 'Operation Cast Lead' that lasted from December 27, 2008 to January 18, 2009.

The report clarified that white phosphorus munitions did not kill the most civilians in Gaza, as people died from missiles, bombs, heavy artillery, tank shells, and small arms fire.

However, it did argue that their use in densely populated neighbourhoods violated international humanitarian law, which requires taking precautions to avoid civilian harm.

Reports of other war crimes during the Israel-Hamas war

The ongoing UN investigation into alleged human rights violations in the Israeli-Hamas conflict said there was "already clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed".

"All those who have violated international law and targeted civilians must be held accountable for their crimes," said the Commission of Inquiry as quoted by the news agency AFP.

The COI, the highest-level investigation that can be ordered by the UN Human Rights Council, was set up in May 2021 to investigate all alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The independent commission said it had been "collecting and preserving evidence of war crimes committed by all sides" in the current conflict.

"Taking civilian hostages and using civilians as human shields are war crimes," it said.

It is also "gravely concerned" by Israel's total siege on the Gaza Strip, "which will undoubtfully cost civilian lives and constitutes collective punishment".

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE