Israel vs Hamas war: A look at firepower in Israeli arsenal

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Any war is inherently brutal and should not take place to start with. Israel-Hamas war has added to long list of military conflicts the world is witnessing right now. Israel has initiated an overwhelming response to Hamas' initial attack with all weapons in its arsenal. Let's take a look at some of the weapons Israel is using to eliminate its enemy.

Merkawa tank

The Merkawa tank is similar to German Leopard 2 battle tank. This bit alone should be able to drive home its lethality. The 64-tonne Merkawa tank is Israel's main battle tank. It is operated by a crew of four. It is equipped with 12 mm smoothbore gun. Merkawa tank is also capable of firing anti-tank Lahar missiles.

(Photograph: AFP )

M-109 Howitzer

M-109 Howitzer is self-propelled artillery weapon. A crew of four operates this devastating equipment which can fire four times a minute destroying the enemy completely. In addition to the main gun, the M-108 Howitzer is also euipped with M2HB heavy machine-gun to eliminate enemy soldiers at close range.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Iron Dome

The Iron Dome is perhaps the most famous weapon in Israel's arsenal. It is an air defence system. It is extremely effective in shooting down rockets fired by the enemy.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kfir fighter jet

Kfir is an all-weather fighter jet. The word Kfir means Lion's cub. A single pilot can take this jet up to the speed of 2440 km per hour. It has a combat range of 670 kilometres. It is equipped with missiles, machine guns and other bombs. These fighter jets are being used to attack the Gaza Strip.

(Photograph: AFP )

F-16 Falcon fighter jet

The US-made fighter jet is a trusty weapon. It has a combat range of 546 kilometres and can travel up to 2178 km per hour. The fighter jet has a 20 mm rotary cannon, two air-to-air missiles, six underwing bombs and three under-fuselage bombs. It also has air-to-surface and air-to-ship missiles.

(Photograph: AFP )

F-15 Strike Eagle

This is another US-made fighter jet that flies at a speed more than 2000 kms an hour. It has a massive combat range of 1272 kms. It can climb up to the altitude of 60,000 feet. It sports a 20 mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles and more.

(Photograph: AFP )

F-35 stealth fighter jet

This is an all-weather multi-role combat aircraft. It is a stealth fighter jet and this means that it is extremely hard to detect with conventional Radar. It has a combat range of 1239 km and can attain a speed of 1976 km per hour. It has 25 mm cannon. It is also equipped with air-to-air, air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles.

(Photograph: AFP )

Apache helicopter

This is among the best attack helicopters in the world. Even India has these in its arsenal.

(Photograph: AFP )