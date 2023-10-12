TRIGGER WARNING: Israel PM's X account shares photos of babies allegedly killed by Hamas

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's account on social media platform X shared some gut-wrenching photos on Thursday (Oct 12) of babies, who were allegedly killed by the Hamas militants when they stormed Israel in one the deadliest attacks ever.

The photos, which we are sharing here after blurring them out due to their sensitivity, appear to show newborn babies charred to death or shot in the face, portraying the harsh reality of the ongoing war in Israel.

The caption of the post noted that Netanyahu showed those pictures to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the warring nation on Thursday.

The post read that "these are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters".

It also added that "Hamas is inhuman" and "Hamas is ISIS", referring to the Islamic State terror group.

Earlier, Netanyahu vowed to crush Hamas, urging the world to treat the Islamist militants the same way as the Islamic State group. He said, "Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated."

He also said that Israel will make sure that the militant group is completely destroyed. He said, "Every Hamas member is a dead man. We will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh."

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Biden contradicted by White House on photos of babies

US President Joe Biden said he saw "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children", appearing to corroborate reports of a deadly onslaught allegedly by Hamas militants who devastated Israel's Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to Gaza.

“It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see… have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said during remarks to US Jewish community leaders at a White House roundtable.

He added, "Downplaying Hamas’s atrocities and blaming the Jewish people is unthinkable."

However, his comments were later clarified by a White House spokesperson, who told the Washington Post that the US officials and Biden had not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently.

Journo stands by report of beheadings of babies

The international war correspondent who initially broke the story of Hamas' alleged beheading of Israeli children is standing by her reporting.

Despite doubts circulating on social media, i24News reporter Nicole Zedeck strongly defended her account and said, "I wish that it wasn't true."

She had reported that on Tuesday, at a kibbutz near the Gaza border, 40 infants and young children were brutally murdered, with some decapitated.

During the Hamas attack, a total of 1,200 people were killed in Israel, according to the forces, mostly civilians.

In Gaza, officials reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel's sustained campaign of air and artillery strikes on the crowded Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, Biden said that Israel should abide by the rules of war in its fight against Hamas. Biden told Netanyahu "It is really important that Israel -- (with) all the anger and frustration... that they operate by the rules of war".

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

