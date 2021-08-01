Top 10 world news: Irresponsible western media, PV Sindhu at Tokyo Olympics and more

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns in an internal paper that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more lethal and can also be transmitted by vaccinated people, a White House official, Ben Wakana took to Twitter to call out western media for not mentioning an important point while quoting CDC’s warning. Meanwhile, in Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals after winning a bronze medal on Sunday. In the ongoing Olympic games in Tokyo, Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao for the bronze medal.

'Irresponsible': White House official calls out western media for missing facts

A White House official took to Twitter to criticise western media for failing to mention an important point when quoting the CDC's warning about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Tokyo Olympics: Another medal for India, PV Sindhu batters China's He to win bronze

PV Sindhu is positioned seventh while He Bingjiao is placed at ninth-spot in the World Ranking.

Finally, Afghan government sends reinforcements to Herat as fighting intensifies

The Afghan government has deployed more troops to Herat on Sunday, a day after Taliban militants made advances in the city center.

'Underwater': Polls suggest Kamala Harris least popular Vice President since 1970s

The United States' Vice President Kamala Harris is the least popular VP since the 1970s after less than six months in the White House.

Iran slams Israel's accusations over ship attack, calls them 'baseless'

Iran has vehemently denied Israel's foreign ministry claims that the attack on an Israeli tanker, in which one Briton and a Romanian were killed was by the Islamic republic.

'Grave act of hatred': Israel PM denounces painting of swastikas on synagogues

Naftali Bennett, Israel's Prime Minister, has condemned a vandalism act where two swastikas were painted on a synagogue near the city of Bnei Brak and called it an "act of hatred".

Pak Foreign Minister says Taliban will not allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a press conference that Afghan Taliban will not allow Daesh militants into their country. The Afghan forces are capable of fighting Daesh, he said.

Donald Trump lashes out at justice department for releasing notes

Former US President Donald Trump has defended his comments to the top Department of Justice (DoJ) officials saying the US election 2020 was full of corruption.

Egypt army says 89 insurgents killed in restive Sinai

Egyptian military officials announced Sunday that their forces killed 89 suspected insurgents in North Sinai, a region where an affiliate of Islamic State groups has been active for nearly a decade.

New Zealand's Ardern apologises to Pacific community for 1970s 'dawn' immigration raids

Premier Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand issued a sombre apology to the Pacific community over racially motivated raids that took place in the 1970s.