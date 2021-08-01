'Grave act of hatred': Israel PM denounces painting of swastikas on synagogues

Local police reported a case of vandalism as two swastikas had been painted on a synagogue near Tel Aviv in the city of Bnei Brak.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, denounced the vandalism act and called it a "grave act of hatred".

"The vandalism at a synagogue in Bnei Brak is a very grave act of hatred and incitement," Bennett said. "The police will deal with the criminals to the fullest extent of the law."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, this morning:

An investigation has been opened into the "suspected spraying of swastikas on the walls of two synagogues in the city of Bnei Brak", the local police said.

"The police will deal with the criminals to the fullest extent of the law and we will settle accounts with them," Bennett said. "Ahead of the Hebrew month of Elul, the people of Israel must unite in love for one another."

Members of the congregation had found swastikas sprayed on two doors of the synagogue on Saturday morning, Rabbi Asher Landau said. In addition to the paintings, condoms were fitted on the door handles.

In addition to this, photos of a teenage girl who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish assailant in 2015 were also scattered on the floor.

A similar scene was also reported at another synagogue in the same neighbourhood, Landau said.

"It's a terrible feeling. A feeling of grief," Landau told news agency AFP.

He also added that all members of his congregation were either Holocaust survivors or descendants of the survivors.