Tokyo Olympics: Another medal for India, PV Sindhu batters China's He to win bronze

PV Sindhu had an enormous run in the tournament until the semi-final round stage. She lost zero sets coming into the penultimate clash, but she had to face World no.1 Tai Tzu Ying.

The World No.1 player ran the expectations of PV Sindhu getting to two Olympic finals in succession. After a decent beginning in the first game, she went down in straight games in the end.

1st SET

PV Sindhu's adversary for today was He Bingjiao, who had an extreme match against comrade Chen Yufei in the elimination round. However she set up some battle and made it 1-1 after the second game, Yufei ruled the final one and raged into the finals.

PV Sindhu is positioned seventh while He Bingjiao is placed at ninth-spot in the World Ranking.

PV Sindhu served won and the first point after playing a drop volley.

Bing Jiao did well to even out scores. Splendid use of the angles from the southpaw. Hits it to the top right corner and caught Sindhu’s off-guard.

She utilized the crosscourt right off the bat in the match to guarantee the fourth point. A splendid, forehand overhead drop shot. Totally outwitted the Chinese shuttler.

To claim the 10th point the spectators witnessed a fierce rally between the two which ended with a stupendous smash to the right of Bing Jiao.

PV Sindhu was renting at the mid-game span by 11-8. It was another burning down-the-line crush. A PV Sindhu trademark.

The Indian was dictating the speed and made a stunning comeback in Game 1.

P.V. Sindhu won the main set 21-13. It was a phenomenal comeback from the Indian after yesterday's loss! She began the game incredibly, yet Bing Jiao returned to undermine her. She finished it off well eventually, however. All her various shots were functioning admirably - crushes, netplay, drop shots.

2nd SET

A couple of long shots from He Bing Jiao gave PV Sindhu an early 4-1 lead in the second game. It was a decent beginning for the Indian once more.

Her crushes were simply pitch-awesome and were aggressive all through the match. PV Sindhu was by and by driving in the mid-game interval by 11-8.

BJ He retaliated in the subsequent game however she was just no match to the Indian shuttler and surrendered the second game 15-21.

PV Sindhu of India on Sunday crushed China's BJ He in straight games 21-12, 21-to win the bronze medal for India in the women's singles event. She becomes the first Indian female to win two individual Olympic medals.

After losing to World no.1, Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final yesterday, PV Sindhu returned thundering not set in stone to bring home a bronze award.

She ruled right from the beginning, utilizing her height and keeping herself quiet all through. Despite the fact that He Bing Jiao battled amazingly well, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu ended up being excessively good for her opponent.