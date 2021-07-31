India among countries with highest cash-rewards for Olympic medalists - Check out the complete list

With the Olympics going on, cash rewards allocated for gold, silver and bronze medals are varied across countries. Check out the complete list:

#8 Australia and Canada

Canada and Australia come at the eighth spot. Both countries reward $16,000 and $15,000 to their gold medalists, respectively.

Canada - Australia

Gold: $16,000 - $15,000

Silver: $12,000 - $11,000

Bronze: $8,000 - $7,000

#7 United States of America

The United States of America, who have almost always been on the top of the medals tally, surprisingly some at seventh spot with $37,500 for Gold medalists. 

United States of America

Gold: $37,500 

Silver: $22,500 

Bronze: $15,000

#6 Japan and Brazil

Japan and Brazil come next with $45,000 and $49,000, respectively for Gold winners. 

Japan - Brazil

Gold: $45,000 - $49,000

Silver: $18,000 - $29,000

Bronze: $9,000 - $20,000 

#5 India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has set cash prizes of Rs 75 lakh ($100,000 - approx.) for gold medalists and Rs 40 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for silver and bronze respectively. However, the state governments announced additional cash benefits to motivate their athletes to medals at Tokyo Olympics. 

India (based on IOC)

Gold: INR 7,500,000 ($100,834)

Silver: INR 4,000,000 ($53,778)

Bronze: INR 2,500,000 ($33,611)

#4 Hungary

Hungary comes in at fourth with a cash prize of $168,000 for gold winners. 

Hungary: 

Gold: $168,000

Silver: $126,000

Bronze: $96,000

 

#3 Italy and Malaysia

Italy and Malaysia come at the third spot. 

Malaysia - Italy 

Gold: $236,000 - $213,000 

Silver: $71,000 - $107,000

Bronze: $24,000 - $71,000

#2 Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, surprisingly, comes at a second spot. Their athletes will get a whopping $250,000 if they win a gold medal for the country. 

Kazakhstan

Gold: $250,000

Silver: $150,000

Bronze: $75,000

#1 Singapore

If you are an athlete from Singapore, and you represent your country then you have chance to win a mind-boggling $737,000 if you win gold in an Olympics. 

Singapore: 

Gold: $737,000 

Silver: $369,000

Bronze: $184,000 

